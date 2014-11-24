Don't Miss
Home / Fun and Entertainment / 10 Worst Valentine Happenings

10 Worst Valentine Happenings

Posted by: Ariba in Fun and Entertainment, Humour 1 Comment 86 Views

Valentine's day is the most awaited day for all the lovers out there. Girls and boys plan ahead as what will please their partners the most, but sometimes there are things that can possibly go wrong on this day of love. We have listed some of the major ones.

Have a look at all of them so that you can save your day from being ruined.

 

1.After finishing your most romantic dinner you see this on your plate

valentine

 

2. You dream of waking up with your bed loaded with flowers

valentine's day

But actually  you wake up late with an alarm going off your head

Image Credit: giphy

Image Credit:giphy

 

3. You check your cell phone in anticipation of lots of missed calls and valentine messages but instead you find messages saying you are late for work!

checking_cellphone

 

4. You think of wearing a new red dress but then you realize you don’t have one!

Image Credit:giphy

Image Credit:giphy

 

5.You walked in your boyfriend's room to give him a surprise and you see him like....

funny_pic

You got a surprise yourself!

Pages: 1 2Next

Tagged with:

About Ariba

A Housewife and Blogger, who enjoys cooking, eating, reading and traveling.

