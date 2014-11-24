10 Worst Valentine Happenings

Valentine's day is the most awaited day for all the lovers out there. Girls and boys plan ahead as what will please their partners the most, but sometimes there are things that can possibly go wrong on this day of love. We have listed some of the major ones.

Have a look at all of them so that you can save your day from being ruined.

1.After finishing your most romantic dinner you see this on your plate

2. You dream of waking up with your bed loaded with flowers

But actually you wake up late with an alarm going off your head

3. You check your cell phone in anticipation of lots of missed calls and valentine messages but instead you find messages saying you are late for work!

4. You think of wearing a new red dress but then you realize you don’t have one!

5.You walked in your boyfriend's room to give him a surprise and you see him like....

You got a surprise yourself!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

