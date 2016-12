11 Things that Only Lazy People Know

1. A Tongue is better then a fork and its fun eating too!

Cool right? :p

2. Replying with 'K' to all those long texts

They have other important things to do, like sleeping.

3. Water spilled will eventually dry

Because they know science very well.

4. Exercise?? Sure I will start tomorrow..and this tomorrow always remains a tomorrow

Well Exercise needs putting effort and that should be reserved.

5.Every one has priorities and our priority is

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest