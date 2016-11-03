Different Teas and Their Benefits

Tea is one of the most popular drink all over the world (after water, of course). This makes sense as we all love to drink a hot cup of tea. Be it the taste of chai or the health benefits of green tea, there’s something good for everyone. But, if you are stuck with only one kind of tea, it is time to explore other options as well. Here are different kinds of tea that not only taste well but are also loaded with health benefits.

Black Tea

Black tea is the most popular variety of tea and is consumed in almost every country around the world. This tea is made from the leaves of the Camellia Sinensis plant. It is rolled, fermented, dried and then crushed. It has a slightly bitter taste as it contains around 40 milligrams of caffeine per cup. It is mostly preferred by people who are looking for a healthier substitute to coffee. Also, it contains antioxidants that help in reducing cholesterol levels which further cuts the risk of a stroke.