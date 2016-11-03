How to Wean a Baby from Breastfeeding

Being a mom myself I can totally relate how hard it is to wean off your little sweetheart from the milk he/she enjoys the most. There comes a time when sleepless nights and loud crying of your baby anywhere at any time makes you think that now is the time to do something about it, no matter how hard it may seem but it has to be done sooner or later so why not now.

Here I would like to share my experience with you all because I searched a lot as to how to do it, when to do it etc. I tried different approaches, made some mistakes but in the end I was able to do it. Believe me it’s not that difficult if you do it gradually.

Here I will be listing some steps that I followed to wean off my baby and you can do the same but keep one thing in mind, every baby has its own pace of adaptation because each baby is unique so don’t worry if your child is not acting the way my child did...she will do it in her own unique way :)

When to Start Weaning?

If you start searching you will find things like let your baby decide when to wean off or she will give up eventually but I think it’s the mother who decides because we know what is best for us and the baby. So instead of following these suggestions blindly, ask yourself what you want to do. Trust me you will get an honest answer.

I started to think about it when my daughter celebrated her first birthday. When she was one year old I decided to put her on cow’s milk. I also introduced her to a variety of solid food keeping in mind the nutrient she needs.

How to Wean Your Child?

Start developing taste

Take some regular milk in a bowl and make her taste 2 to 3 teaspoon every day twice. When she starts to like it, increase the quantity.

Start giving her cereal with regular milk. Remember go slowly; don’t push her if she is not into it. Give her time for the transition.

Skip a feeding

If she is nursing four times a day, make it three. Then reduce it to two and finally to one feeding a day which is usually before afternoon nap. To workout this step you need month's time so you have to start doing it way earlier like three to four months back her first birthday. Children start taking solid foods around five to six months of age so that is the ideal time to start skipping a feed. Babies won’t skip feeds at night for now.

Reducing feedings one at a time gives your child time to adjust. Also your milk supply diminishes gradually this way, and if you feel heavier anytime you can just pump it out and give it to your baby later.

Distract

Try distracting your child with a toy or any other food when she asks for your milk. Also make sure she is properly fed with food when she is hungry. Be punctual with her meal times, don’t change them daily, babies like to follow a regular routine.

After you are done with the above mentioned steps (which are very important) now is the time for the main event. Make sure you are ready to do this because you cannot go on and off with breastfeeding.

Choose your week. That entire week you will not breastfeed her in the day. Keep her distracted. Make sure she is eating properly and taking regular milk. She may become stubborn any day and will not stop crying until you breastfeed her. That also happened with me and I did breast feed her so don’t worry about that. But you cannot do this every day. Now after a week you are ready for the big transition. You have to give your entire two to three days for this big change to happen.

Do not breastfeed her in the day as well as NIGHT…let her cry if she asks for. That will be one tough night trust me and you need to be strong. You need to let her cry it out. Just try to soothe her by singing lullabies and hugging her etc.

Keep a cup of water and regular milk in the room and try offering her when she cries out loud. Some babies take that and go to sleep and some don’t, mine did not. She cried for like two hours on and off and then she went to sleep. She again woke up after two hours and cried for an hour again and went to sleep again.

Babies sometime cry like this for two three days maybe but then they will be fine. A week’s time is usually given to a child to adapt this change.

I hope you will find my post useful. Please feel free to ask any questions.

