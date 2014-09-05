You must have heard old people talk a lot about benefits of various natural products which we rarely pay attention to. But today I am going to tell you some really note-worthy benefits of coconut oil that will help you save a lot of time hassling around to find a suitable product to complete the task.

Moisturizes and cures your skin:

Coconut oil can be used as a moisturizer after bath or shower to protect your skin from damage caused by dryness. There are no such reported side effects with application of coconut oil. Coconut oil also helps in relief of sunburns. If you are suffering from acne, eczema or other skin infections then again coconut oil is a great solution. But do ask your dermatologist first in case your case is severe.

TIP: Use it after dish washing to keep your hands soft

Prevents pre-mature aging:

No more buying expensive anti-aging creams. Just go and grab some coconut oil and start applying it on your face. Due to its well-known anti-oxidant properties coconut oil helps in reducing pre-mature aging signs. It also works for the delicate skin around your eyes, too.

Makes your hair healthy and shiny:

It helps in stimulating hair growth and is a tested remedy to decrease hair fall. Heating it up a little and then massaging it on your scrub gives you a relaxed feeling and also keeps your hair dandruff free. It can also be used as a conditioner by applying a little amount on your hair after shower.

Keeps your heart healthy:

Benefits of coconut oil cannot be limited to beauty only. It also plays a pivot role in keeping us healthy. Lauric Acid present in coconut oil helps in preventing certain heart related problems. It can boost your levels of HDL cholesterol (which is the “good kind”) to help keep your heart healthy. It also helps in high blood pressure.

Helps in digestion:

Stomach disorders like Crohn’s Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome can be prevented and treated with the help of coconut oil. The saturated fats present in coconut oil helps in dealing with certain parasites, bacteria and fungi that cause indigestion. It can also help in treating stomach ulcer.