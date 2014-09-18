You must have read a lot about benefits of green tea but after reading this post, you will be surprised on how useful a mug of green tea can be. It is considered a universally healthy beverage loaded with anti-oxidants and nutrients that can play a pivotal role in keeping your mind and body healthy. Below you will find 10 amazing benefits that will compel you to start drinking green tea even though you don’t!

1. Helps in Treating Acne

Studies have shown that drinking green tea helps to reduce sebum production by 50% which is one of the causes of acne. This tea also contains anti-bacterial properties which help in reducing the inflammation caused by acne.

2. Lowers Risk of Heart Disease and Fights Cholesterol

Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a type of catechin polyphenols (natural antioxidants and plant compounds) which helps in the treatment of many disorders. It is an anti-oxidant which helps to decrease the amount of bad cholesterol “LDL” meanwhile increasing good cholesterol “HDL”. It also works on blood vessels by making them firmer so that they can withstand the pressure which helping in keeping the blood thin naturally. This way the risk of heart attack and strokes are naturally reduced.

3. Helps Prevent Cancer

Studies suggested that EGCG found in green tea helps in preventing and treating various types of cancers including gastrointestinal, prostate, lung and breast. However, research is still going on trying to find out best possible ways to use this natural extract in treating this hardcore disease.

4. Good for Skin

According to researchers cream and face, washes containing green tea extract seemed to have useful effects on skin’s complexion. It helps to lighten the skin colour and cleanse it properly. Seemed to lighten patients’ skin colour and improve the overall appearance of their complexion.

Applying green tea can help you protect against sunburn.

To moisturise your skin and unclog pores, dip a cotton ball in green tea and apply on your face twice.

Antioxidants present in green tea also helps in fighting wrinkles and makes your skin look younger.

Used teabags of green tea can become a useful home remedy for treating eye puffiness and dark circles.

5. Prevents Tooth Decay

Fluoride plus the anti-bacterial components present in green tea makes it a protector against tooth decay by preventing cavities and makes your teeth stronger.