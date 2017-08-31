Working day after day in the same office, earning a measly paycheck can often be unrewarding and leave employees feeling that their job is not the least bit satisfying! If you are the kind of person that wants to make a difference and help other people, these are the career paths you should go for:

Nursing

This is a very broad category but there are many opportunities to work in healthcare. Whether you want to practice nursing privately or in a hospital, a career in nursing will give you interaction with those who will need your care and expertise. It takes long and vigorous amounts of studies to become a nurse, but the rewards are totally worth it.

There are also more specialist areas available such as mental health, disability, and family planning to name a few. A career in nursing requires specialist training and a degree is required.

Teaching

Fortunately, in the UK most children go through school and it is the inspiration they receive from teachers that help our country grow and develop in the long-term. If working with children is something that appeals to you then this is a career worth switching to. There are many different age groups that require specific help, from nursery to preparing for GCSE’s and further education.

There are also specialist jobs helping those with learning difficulties or behavioral issues. Teaching ticks the box for helping others but there are other great benefits such as extended holidays.

As with nursing, a degree is required.

Social Work

Social Work is hands on. You will often develop strong relationships with those you are caring for. There are lots of people who need your help such as:

The Elderly

People with Disabilities

Mental Health Issues

Poor Families

Minorities

Some aspects of social work might require you to visit patients at homes and coordinate with health professionals. If you would like to do something where you can stay at home you can become a foster carer and help children who can’t be with their birth parents. This line of work is much more flexible and has fewer requirements than other careers in this list.

Charity

Charity careers require you to fundraise donations which will be used to help others. In 2008, government research found there were 160,000 registered charities of various sizes and they tend to be very specialist. It is worth finding a subject that you feel passionate about and finding a charity who provides aid in that sector. There is a range of charity work available, from volunteering for those who require help or fundraising at events and paid office work. You could be helping homeless people locally, organizing fundraising events, or teaching in locations worldwide where education is restricted or just not available.

Law

Lawyers are seldom seen as helping others but there is a lot of charity work and the world’s top practices will often be looking for cases where they can help individuals who cannot afford to defend themselves in court. This is known as working ‘Pro Bono’ where the lawyers won’t charge for their time spent representing the defendant(s) and it can be in any practice, including criminal, human rights, and immigration.

To become a solicitor or barrister requires a degree and you need to become qualified to practice law in specific countries.

Is there any career that we are missing out? Do you think your career is doing a great contribution in serving humanity? Please share with us!

For more tips and great stuff visit https://www.lifeandtaste.com/category/lifestyle/.