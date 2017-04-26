Bloating is an abnormal swelling of the abdomen often caused by constipation, water retention, excessive gas or hormonal factors. It is quite uncomfortable and causes people to feel self-conscious about their appearance. Thankfully, it’s not difficult to tame your bloated stomach anymore. In addition to right diet and physical movement, there are some special herbal teas that help to reduce bloating and shrink your belly back to its normal size

1.Ginger and Lemon Tea

Ginger and lemon when combined can do wonders for your body. Both of them have been known for their properties of reducing bloating and speeding up metabolism. A cup of hot lemon and ginger tea in the morning is a kick start to an active day. you can even add some honey to give it a sweet punch. Honey has its own natural benefits and also helps in digestion.

Recipe:

Pour hot water on whole slices of ginger. Then simply squeeze some juice from one or two lime wedges and mix in with a teaspoon of honey. Your anti-bloating hot cup of tea is ready for sipping :)

2. Fennel Tea

Fennel seeds have been known for their use in treating many digestion related problems like heartburn, bloating, loss of appetite and colic in infants. A cup of hot fennel tea can reduce bloating and improve your digestion. It also helps to eliminate bad odour from the mouth and gives you a refreshing taste.

Recipe:

Crush 1 tbsp of fennel seeds and add it to a cup of boiling water. Wait for 1-2 minutes.Strain and drink.

3.Peppermint Tea

The main component of peppermint tea is menthol which is known for its healing properties and characteristic smell. Having a cup of peppermint tea boosts your ability to improve digestion. It also gives a soothing effect and aids in weight loss.

Recipe:

Add few peppermint leaves to a cup of boiling water. Let it boil for five minutes. Strain and enjoy.

4. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea, a blend of flavour and health has been long known for its characteristic advantages. It is one of the best tea to reduce bloating symptoms, acid reflux and uneasiness caused by over eating. Along with its digestive properties, chamomile tea is also being used for treating migraine, menstrual cramps, reducing skin irritation, dark circles and wrinkles. Having a hot cup of chamomile tea before going to bed works like a magic beauty potion!

Recipe:

Add few dried chamomile blossoms to a cup of boiling water. Let it boil for five minutes. Strain and enjoy. You can even purchase prepacked chamomile teabags from a store.

5. Green Tea

Another best tea to reduce abdominal bloating. Packed with many health benefits, green tea serves as a natural diuretic. It increases the output of urine and gets rid of the excess water holding off in the body causing bloating. Green tea has many other benefits too. Click on the following link to read about amazingly surprising benefits of green tea: