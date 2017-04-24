For all those new beginners in the kitchen, and those who don’t like to waste time and money scrubbing a pan till they drop or buying expensive cookware. These handy three ingredients will get your job done in no time, also you can find them very easily in your kitchen.

First of all, you need to fill that pan with water till it reaches the burnt area.

till it reaches the burnt area. Bring it to boil.

After boiling it for ten mins add 1/2 cup vinegar and let it boil till the water decreases.

and let it boil till the water decreases. Take a non-stick spoon and do a little scraping.

Now remove the pan from the burner and put it into the sink without throwing away the vinegar solution. Placing the pot in the sink will help to avoid the mess.

Next, add 1/2 cup of baking soda and watch it fizzle.

and watch it fizzle. Wait for 5 minutes or so, then take a sponge and start scrubbing the pan with gloves on.

You can now throw away the water, add 1/2 cup more baking soda and scrub the rest away.

Ta-da now you can have a glass of drink and enjoy the many hours you saved yourself standing over the sink!

I hope after reading this article, cleaning your nonstick pan is not difficult anymore!

