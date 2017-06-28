Going on a holiday a few weeks a year is a great way to escape the rat race, but if you truly want to broaden your horizons, moving abroad might be the best option! Migrating to another country is absolutely the best way to totally immerse yourself in a new way of life and a new culture. People move abroad for a wide variety of reasons. If you’re on the fence, why not let us tell you four ways that moving abroad can enrich your life…

Escape!

Many of us crave the feeling of living a life less ordinary and what better way to embrace this than moving to another country? Even simple and mundane everyday experiences like going to the grocery store or for a coffee become new and exciting when you’re in another country. Moving abroad allows you to soak up an assortment of new sights and experiences all year around, not just a couple of weeks a year.

Find A Fresh Perspective

When people get stuck in the same routine it can affect everything from your health to your happiness. Do you feel like you’re stuck in a rut? If you go for it and move to a new country, it can help you to get a fresh perspective – and realise what really matters in your life. Building friendships and discovering a new part of the world will really help to enrich your life more than any material things could.

Learn A New Language!

There is absolutely no questioning that the best way to learn a new language is by immersing yourself in the country that speaks the language you want to learn. If you’re someone who has always wanted to learn a language, but were always troubled by language lessons as school, you’ll soon discover that learning a language while living and embracing a new culture is far easier and way more enjoyable. When you learn to speak in a new language, it’s an extremely rewarding experience and a wonderful life skill to have.

Boost your Confidence

There’s no questioning that moving abroad is a pretty intimidating experience, so if you’re searching for a way to boost your confidence it could be just the thing you need! When all is new and fresh you’ll be able to really push yourself in ways that just often aren’t available to you prior to moving abroad. Living in a new country means pushing yourself to meet new people and make friends, which will also build your confidence.

Parting Guidance

Moving abroad isn’t without its trials and tribulations. There are a number of practical considerations you must think about! Things like packing light so that you can save money on shipping costs, and researching areas prior to booking anything so you know you will be living in a safe place. You also need to bear in mind that every country in has its own rules about immigration and for people in the UK, these doors may be closing in the next few years following Brexit! You may need an EEA Family Permit, for example, so if you’re unsure about the rules, consult with an immigration service or check out the EU Immigration Portal to make sure you are staying on the right side of the law.