Self-discipline and self-confidence are one of the most important attributes a person can master. Although there are many different ways to solve problems, self-discipline and self-confidence get rid of them the best. According to Plato, “The first and the best victory is to conquer yourself”

The weakest point in my personality is the lack of confidence. Self-confidence is essentially an attitude which allows us to have a positive and realistic perception of ourselves and our abilities. It is characterised by personal attributes such as assertiveness, optimism, enthusiasm, affection, pride, independence, trust, the ability to handle criticism and emotional maturity. Confidence is learned, it is not inherited.

Whenever it comes to face an audience or to communicate with unknown people I find myself lacking in confidence, because of that I am not able to express my actual concepts to others. Therefore I decided to overcome this weakness of mine by planning a self-discipline program to develop my confidence because if you learn how to hold yourself then no one can make you lose your confidence.

TRAINING PROGRAM

My training program consists of following:

-Try not to be dependent on others

-Start socializing

-Start to interact within a social circle

-Try to say “I can” rather than “I can’t”

-Try to think positive

-Start taking challenges

-Learn to praise me

EXERCISES:

These self-confidence exercises are small ways I can begin to work on my sense of self-worth each and every day.

Control negative thinking: Controlling my thoughts is one of the first achievable goals I can attain. By replacing each self-critical thought with an encouraging thought.

Dress Confidently: This may be a subconscious feeling. But, if I dress in a confident and appropriate style I will be much more self-confident

Making a list of goals I want to achieve: Whatever I specifically am working toward, I will need to have a clear vision of where I am trying to go and what I am trying to attain.

Don’t think of failure: If I constantly worry about things going wrong then a lack of self-confidence is almost inevitable in me. I try not to feel like a victim of my thoughts, and I am learning to control them.

Think you can and you will: I will start inspiring myself. I will try to attempt everything and will engage myself in social activities.

Learning to praise oneself: I am finding a way to reward myself for each baby step I take towards a particular goal.

Building self-discipline is just as important as about every aspect of our life. If I lack self-confidence, there is a good chance of limiting my potential for success. I hope that this training program, as well as these exercises, will help me boost up my confidence.